Indiana’s digital economy experiences most robust quarter to date

by: Dakarai Turner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s technology sector experienced its most robust quarter to date in the first three months of 2024, according to a recent report from TechPoint, the state’s digital innovation leader.

The report unveiled that the first quarter marked a significant milestone in the tech industry’s performance, with a total deal value surpassing $300 million across 29 different transactions.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor, who is also familiar with the local tech scene, joined News 8 to dissect the implications of the findings.

Ekiyor said Indiana’s innovation economy encompasses a spectrum of industries.

