Indy Black community faces greater Alzheimer’s risk and awareness gaps

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New research sheds light on a critical issue affecting older Black Americans, a lack of awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

Older Black Americans are two to three times more likely to die from Alzheimer’s disease than other races, according to a study of Black Americans in Indianapolis over the age of 55.

The study was funded by NIH/National Institute on Aging, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Academy of Communication in Health.

“They did not know what causes the illness, how to manage it, and when and how to seek care for family members who may be affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Johanne Eliacin, Regenstrief Institute Research scientist.

Research also revealed how the disease starts is different in Black Americans due to a combination of genetics, environment, stigma, and vascular health.

“The treatments will probably not likely be the same, even how we diagnose or view the symptoms can be different,” said Sophia Wang, associate professor of clinical psychiatry at Indiana University School of Medicine.

The research team believes education efforts at an early age are the key to recognizing signs of the disease in Black individuals.

“When children actually don’t achieve a certain level of education, it puts them at a higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Wang. “Every year at the Minority Health Fair, we are doing a book drive to help give books to kids to actually think about dementia prevention across the lifespan.”

The study serves as a baseline for what can be done to bridge the disparities gap in Indianapolis.

The research team says everybody has a role in helping.

“Healthcare systems, community organizations, and also policy level change that improve how we address Alzheimer’s disease in the state of Indiana,” Eliacin said.

The solution is not “one size fits all” and will take time, but having access to information and treatment from providers and clinics is the first step.

A strategy people can start today is to focus on prevention through healthy lifestyle choices.

“Exercise, healthy eating, reduce tobacco and alcohol use, manage hypertension, and diabetes risk,” Eliacin said.