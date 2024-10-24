Indy celebrates Hispanic culture with Eiteljorg Museum event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While Hispanic Heritage Month has officially ended, the Eiteljorg Museum continues to honor the contributions of Hispanic culture to the community and beyond. This Saturday, the Eiteljorg Museum will host an event designed to celebrate and explore these cultural facets.

The event, which merges tradition with contemporary expressions, invites attendees to fully immerse themselves in Hispanic heritage.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner for a preview that sheds light on what participants can expect.

Admission to the event is free, making it accessible for all who wish to participate in the celebration.