Indy families invited to host international students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families in Indianapolis have the chance to share their lives and culture with international students.

The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) is looking for local hosts to create meaningful connections.

The Council on International Educational Exchange is on a mission to bridge cultures through education and connection. The program brings international high school students to cities like Indianapolis for a short or long-term stay where host families share their daily lives, cultures, and traditions.

“We’re looking for families of all shapes and sizes,” said Lynne Burns, local coordinator for The Council on International Educational Exchange. “It can be a single person, empty nesters, it can be same-sex couples. We do not discriminate.”

Exchange students come from a variety of countries including Thailand, Albania, Brazil, and Germany. Host families do not get paid, but Burns, who is also a host, says the experience allows others to learn about people’s cultures and celebrate diversity.

“I’ve learned appreciation for other foods and other languages as well,” Burns said. “What we find is English is such a mishmash of so many different languages, and you pick up a few words here and there. You’re building an extended family.”

Exchange student Maria Gomez Vielsa is from Spain, and is staying with a host family in Lawrence Township. She’s spending the school year at Lawrence North High School. She says learning about American culture is a lot different that she expected.

“I thought that everyone lived like in Spain, like they had the same life,” Vielsa said. “When you get here, you realize that’s not true. They have different food, different costumes, wear different clothes, and attend different high schools. For me, it’s been a really great experience, and I’m sad I need to leave in June.”

Although she’s not fond of the cold weather, Vielsa says she likes the unique scenery Indianapolis has to offer.

“I really like downtown,” Vielsa said. “I fell like it’s not a city that a lot of people know about like New York or Washington D.C., but it’s really pretty in it’s own way.”

Although exchange students will need to attend a local high school, the program is more about a cultural exchange rather than an educational one.

“We want families to learn about other countries and know that we’re all more like than different,” Burns said.

CIEE is also looking for host families to take in international students housed in Kokomo, who need a place to stay only during school breaks for the 2025-2026 school year.

If you’re interested in hosting, apply through https://www.ciee.org/partner/hosts/host-families