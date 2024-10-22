Indy Health District aims to improve health equity in underserved communities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is tackling health inequality with a new 1,500-acre district aimed at improving the quality of life for underserved communities.

Stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Crown Hill Cemetery, the new Indy Health District is a nonprofit that aims to bring affordable housing, education, health care and even healthy foods to neighborhoods including Crown Hill, Highland Vicinity, and Ransom Place.

Danita Hoskin, president of the Crown Hill Neighborhood Association, said, “It’s nice to have streets that have been resurfaced finally, but it’s equally important or more important to have access to the health food choices, and the quality education resources that our families so strongly deserve.”

According to Indy Health District, data from the latest census said people who live in the nonprofit’s footprint die 20 years sooner than people in surrounding neighborhoods. That’s due to socioeconomic factors, says Jamal Smith, executive director of Indy Health District.

“There’s a strong contingency of minorities in the sections, and, depending on the neighborhood, they are predominately Black. There is sometimes the socioeconomic status, which tends to disproportionately affect Black residents. But, it’s not just Black residents. The goal is to make sure everyone who lives in the space is afforded equitable access.”

Change won’t happen overnight, and the plan for a healthier Indianapolis has a long-term focus, but, Smith says, it’s not all talk. Some initiatives have already started.

“We’re standing in the midst of a nice housing development that’s happening, some affordable housing that’s coming up here. We’re expecting some townhomes, some multifamily housing; retail is in play. Over the last year, we’ve been able to engage in workforce development initiatives with IU Health through the Mosaic Center, so we’re excited about that.”

Indy Health District leaders say it developed due to a collaboration between the community and Citizens Energy Group, IU Health, Ivy Tech Community College, and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Smith says one of the most important collaborations is with people who live within the district boundaries, which is something Hoskin says she appreciates.

“We share information so that others can be empowered to go back and act upon it, or share it with others who can act upon it,” Hoskin said.

Indy Health District and neighborhood leaders say the city is only as healthy as its residents, and the initiative was designed to serve as a model for other communities.