Indy nonprofit expands gown-making to keep front-line workers safe in pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local nonprofit PATTERN is expanding its work to keep front-line workers safe by sewing personal protective surgical gowns.

When the pandemic started, access to personal protective equipment was a bit of a challenge particularly for those in the medical field. So, Indianapolis’ creative community stepped up to help.

What started out as a relatively small order has blossomed into something huge.

The sound vibrations from a sewing machine are reminders of the work that Danisha Dlang and other sewing operators are doing to keep Indy’s front-line workers safe. The sewing room at Stichworks is one of the places used to churn out hundreds of surgical gowns. They are essential items that have at times been hard to come by.

Dlang said, “It’s been an interesting journey, but it’s full of hope.”

Stichworks is a sub agency of PATTERN that focuses on building the economy in Indy’s creative community. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve had some luck feeding into that. It started with an order for 2,500 surgical gowns from Eskenazi Health.

PATTERN executive director Polina Osherov called it “hugely gratifying to be able to contribute to help our front-line workers stay safer.”

And in general to feel like you’re actually doing something. You’re doing some good in the world,” Osherov said.

The creative community has faced financial struggles. So, about 100 sewing operators were contracted to get the job done. Denise Troyer is a ceramics artist by trade. She said, “It’s more just the insecurity with what’s going on right now. We don’t know what’s going to happen next. So it’s just been nice to have a cushion to fall back on.”

With the first order filled, other local medical and dental offices and nursing homes have contacted PATTERN for gowns. The constant orders provide much needed work.

Dlang said, “We’re just also in the moment being of service and how we can give back how we can help how we can show that sewing in the fashion industry is essential.”

“When PPE was in short supply and Eskenazi Health was looking at numbers daily, the re-usable gowns gave us a buffer. The gowns were popular with staff and used in clinical areas by the nurses and providers as well as with support staff.” Eskenazi Hospital

