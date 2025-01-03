Indy Pride hosts PROM Committee Craft Day to prepare for Adult Prom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Pride is calling on the community to bring its creativity for a special event this weekend.

The Indy Pride community is coming together for a day of creativity and connection at 10 East Arts HUB, where volunteers of all ages will help prepare for the organization’s first LGBTQ+ Adult Prom.

“We’re really saying that we value these safe and sober spaces, and we really value our families and community as a whole,” said Hudson Gaunt, office manager for Indy Pride.

Gaunt says the theme is a winter wonderland. Volunteers will build, paint, and create decorations, such as paper snowflakes, and make backdrops for photo opportunities.

“Being able to do a prom, being able to have a PROM Committee Craft Day is really an experience for everybody to be able to come in and have that experience that they maybe didn’t get before,” Gaunt said.

The actual prom takes place on Jan. 25 at the Alexander Hotel in downtown Indy, but in the meantime, the organization is hoping the community can contribute prom dresses or suits for participants.

“A lot of people don’t have access to purchase or find dress-up clothing or formal wear, so we are accepting donations,” Gaunt said.

Indy Pride wants everyone who comes to the prom to feel free to express their truth and come to the prom as their authentic self.

“My biggest hope is that people will be able to reclaim a space that might not have been the greatest memories for them in the first place,” Gaunt said. “I know for a lot of people in the queer community, our high school experiences we weren’t necessarily our true self.”

The craft day is free, with snacks, drinks, and crafting materials provided.