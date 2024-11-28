39°
InnoPower CEO reflects on Nigeria visit, talks future opportunities for Indiana

West Africa deal summit’s impact in Indiana

by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Emil Ekiyor, CEO of InnoPower and WISH-TV contributor, recently returned from a significant trip to Nigeria, where he participated in key economic and philanthropic events that could help shape future opportunities for Indiana businesses and communities.

Ekiyor talked about the trip and his business takeaways with News 8.

Ekiyor’s trip included speaking engagements at the prestigious West Africa Deal Summit, a major event focused on investment, entrepreneurship, and economic development across the West African region.

The summit serves as an important platform for connecting leaders from business, government, and finance, with a special emphasis on fostering economic ties between Africa and the United States.

Ekiyor’s visit also included attending the MTN Foundation’s 20th anniversary celebration. The MTN Foundation is one of Nigeria’s largest philanthropic organizations, supporting projects in health, education, and economic empowerment.

“It’s very important to get out of your cocoon and go see what’s going on around the world,” Ekiyor said.

