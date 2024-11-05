Goldman Sachs, InnoPower team up to empower Black entrepreneurs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a big move to bolster Black-owned businesses in Indiana, InnoPower has partnered with Goldman Sachs to create what are being called capacity-building opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The partnership, which began in 2022, aims to enhance the support and resources available to Black business owners across the state.

Emil Ekiyor, CEO of InnoPower and a WISH-TV contributor, has been at the forefront of the initiative.

The partnership has seen a renewed commitment from Goldman Sachs to bring comprehensive programming to Indiana, marking a new chapter in its efforts to support minority-owned businesses.