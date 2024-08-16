InnoPower minority business week to honor Black educators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming InnoPower Minority Business Week will feature a special highlight during the Rally Business Conference, as participants celebrate Black excellence in education.

The 2024 Black Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony is set to recognize outstanding Black educators for their contributions to the field.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 to discuss the significance of the event.

Ekiyor shared insights on the importance of honoring Black educators.

Acknowledging educators can be a challenging task, given the numerous contributions they make.

When asked about his personal experiences, Ekiyor reflected on his favorite teacher, as well. He said his most memorable teacher challenged him to grow.

The Black Excellence in Education Awards will take place on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Ivy Tech Community College Conference Center and Culinary Institute.

The ceremony is part of the InnoPower Minority Business Week, running from Aug. 20 through Aug. 24, which aims to celebrate minority business leaders and professionals.

For more information on the event, visit https://innopowerindy.com/.