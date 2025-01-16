Innovative approach to developing diverse talent in media industry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a conversation centered around the evolving landscape of the media industry, Emil Ekiyor, CEO of InnoPower and a WISH-TV contributor, discussed the importance of programs that focus on preparing diverse talent for career opportunities in the sector.

Ekiyor gave insights into the growing need for initiatives like the Multicultural Media Producing Program, a collaboration between InnoPower and WISH-TV. The program aims to provide hands-on experience and mentorship to individuals from minority backgrounds, opening doors to careers in the media industry.

“Research has long shown that paid internships and apprenticeships are crucial for career success,” Ekiyor said. “Graduates of the program are well-positioned to enter the media workforce.”