International teams join fight against wildfires in Los Angeles

California gets help from Mexico to deal with Los Angeles fires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While Fierce Santa Ana winds ease across Southern California, giving firefighters a crucial break in their battle against the devastating wildfires, officials warn that dangerous fire conditions are not over yet.

The wildfires, which have scorched significant portions of the greater Los Angeles area, have prompted assistance from international teams. Countries, such as Canada and Mexico, have stepped in to support the firefighting efforts, sending additional resources and personnel to help battle the blazes.

Bibi Heredia, a contributor for WISH-TV, joined News 8 for a conversation to explore the impact of the global collaboration.

Mexico has provided critical support in the form of experienced firefighting teams, equipment, and resources. These teams have joined their U.S. counterparts on the frontlines, assisting with fire suppression and containment efforts in areas hardest hit by the fires.

Mexico’s participation comes after a formal request for help from California, and their involvement has helped bolster the state’s ability to handle the unprecedented scale of the fires.

“In the wake of such devastation, impacted communities in California have expressed gratitude for the aid,” Heredia said.