Investment in Latino businesses seen as critical to local economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 2023, local communities saw a historic surge in investment and development, with more than $2.8 billion allocated to enhance economic opportunities, promote racial equity, and stimulate growth across Indianapolis, including both urban and rural areas, according to the Latino Business Support Network.

The organization highlighted that one of the standout investments was in small business development.

The impact of Latino-owned businesses on the local economy is significant, with thousands of businesses generating millions of dollars each year. However, there is a question as to whether those businesses are getting the recognition they deserve.

Multicultural contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 for a discussion on the topic.

The Indianapolis Urban League is hosting an upcoming event specifically designed for the small business community.