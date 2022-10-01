Multicultural News

IU Health looks to diversify construction project with minorities, women, veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IU Health is in the beginning phase of a $1.6 billion expansion project, and it’s committed to diversify the project by 30%.

Indy Black Chamber of Commerce representatives say the effort is one way to help bridge the economic gap that minority companies often face.

Historically, minorities, veterans and women have had trouble securing large construction contracts in Indianapolis. But, organizers say, it’s not just about getting the word out but also bringing people together in one room, allowing them to network to fully bring IU Health’s plan to fruition.

Inside the Chamber 465 office space, decisions and partnerships are made. Together, many will help bring the IU Health expansion project to life. Akilah Darden with IU Health and Construction told News 8, “We’re intentional about having equitable conversations about equitable outcomes for diverse vendors, not just equitable opportunities but outcomes.”

IU Health has already hired out 14% of the work but needs to fill the rest. “We’re coming into the community with opportunities. We’re meeting everyone where they are,” Darden said.

So, in partnership with the Indy Black Chamber and Business Equity for Indy, IU Health hopes to make the diversification happen by filling at least 30% of the project with businesses of minority veteran and women.

Anita Williams, a board member of Indy Black Chamber of Commerce, said, “The Indy Black Chamber, we have a greed to bring some of our membership along, along the side, so that they can be suppliers in this community-generated project.”

She said bringing in a variety of players on this project not only provides economic growth but also creates around 1,500 jobs. “There certainly has been a gap in construction that does continue. Our goal is to try to close that gap up as much as possible,” Williams said.

Daryle Johnson, president of the Indianapolis-based Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council, said that the beauty of the spending and length of the IU Health project is that diverse businesses “will be able to eat for a while.”

Advocates say IU Health’s effort is a vital way companies can diversify their portfolios to eventually add corporations to their resumes.

The IU Health project is expected to be completed by 2027.