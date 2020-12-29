Kwanzaa celebrations moved online amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 has forced everyone to change the way holidays are celebrated this year and with many celebrating Kwanzaa that too is being celebrated a little differently.

This year’s citywide celebration is happening online.

Indianapolis Kwanzaa committee representatives say the seven principles of Kwanzaa may hold even more importance this year. Kwanzaa has been around for 55 years. It’s a holiday celebration born out of the widespread unrest during the Watts riots of the 60s. But that unrest turned into tradition, focused on building African American community and culture.

“During this time with social injustice being put on our communities, and that’s always been on our communities,” said Sibeko Jywanza with the Kwanzaa committee.

“But also in a time where our businesses in our community are in need of a lot of help and a lot of togetherness,” said Jywanza.

The seven principals of Kwanzaa are unity, self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. You are more likely to see the Swahili translations of those words.

Each day families take time to reflect on each principle while developing plans to incorporate them into day to day life.

“We’re trying to strategize how to move forward as a nation. The seven principles will really help us focus on them,” said Jywanza.

In typical years the annual celebration would be in person but due to COVID-19 like so much else, it’s online this year. It hasn’t been easy getting all the elements. And the virtual celebration are missing the entertainment that typically comes with the celebrations.

“Kwanzaa is a non-religious holiday. Like this is a holiday for any and everyone to celebrate,” said Jywanza.

Jywanza said this years event will allow people to focus on what Kwanzaa is really all about. And prepare your mind as we enter a new year.

