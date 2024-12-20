Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana on Friday hosted the 25th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive.

Known as the largest single-day blood drive in the state it all took place at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The holiday season is a time for giving, but for hospitals, it’s also a time of urgency. Blood donations typically decline this time of year, even as the need remains constant.

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana saw hundreds of donors during the event. The hope is to save the lives of 3,000 Hoosiers.

“That need for blood never goes away,” said Denena Edwards, director of donor services at Versiti. “It’s one of those things that you can’t replace. You can’t manufacture it. Blood is all you have. So, we need people to give blood. We ask people come donate. One donation saves three lives.”

Donors have the option of doing a whole blood donation, which is typically given to trauma patients or people undergoing surgery, or double red cell donation, where red cells are given to trauma patients, newborns and emergency transfusions during birth, people with sickle cell anemia, and anyone suffering blood loss.

For Lena Harvey, who has sickle cell anemia, receiving blood is a life-changing gift.

“That made me feel like there’s a superhero out there willing to save my life,” Harvey said. “It’s happened to me more than once. I want people to understand that blood literally can’t be synthetized. There is no replacement.”

Harvey was born with the disease, and has relied on blood transfusions from donors.

“Sickle cell in particular outs you through the ringer,” Harvey said. “It feels good to be surrounded by people who are dedicated to making my life, and the quality of my life better, especially during the holiday season.”

Today is Zachary Dutra’s first time donating. He decided to become a double red cell donor while joining a friend at the stadium. He said the process is a lot easier than he thought.

“It feels good,” Dutra said. “It’s nice to know that we can help just by giving a little bit of our time, and blood.”

To say thank you, the organization gave each donor an exclusive, limited-edition Colts football, and each donor will be entered to win two front-row tickets to the Colts season finale.

Edwards hopes people with all blood types continue to donate after today.

“We need all of them,” Edwards said. “People with O negative is always a good one, but if you don’t have that, we need all of them. All of it is important during this time of year, especially during the holidays.”

The next mini Bleed Blue Drive is scheduled for February at a Colts camp.

“As soon as you do it, you not only have one, but up to three capes because you’ve now become a real superhero,” Harvey said.