Latin American art gets spotlight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Latin American art, known for its rich diversity and a range of influences, has gained recognition as one of the most multifaceted art forms.

Historically marginalized on the global stage for various reasons including political factors, Latin American art has remained vibrant and influential.

Indianapolis will showcase the dynamic Latin American art scene with the upcoming exhibit Cosas Bonitas opening in September. The exhibit will highlight the perspectives and experiences of Latin American artists in Indiana, and offer a fresh look at their contributions.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 on Monday to discuss the significance of Latin American art and the upcoming exhibit.

Heredia noted that Latin American art history spans nearly 4,000 years.

The Cosas Bonitas exhibit aims to present a diverse range of viewpoints and artistic styles, emphasizing the importance of understanding different cultural experiences through art.