Latin Night lights up downtown Indianapolis plaza

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A monthly celebration of Latin culture has more music and food ready to go.

The free, family-friendly event, Viernes Cultural: Latin Night at Lugar Plaza, was expected to bring some heat with live bachata from 7-10 p.m. Friday. Latin Expressions Dance Company also will let visitors partake in a beginner-friendly bachata dance lesson.

Bachata is called a soul-stirring dance style rooted in the Caribbean. Dance instructor Rachel Fischer said, “Bachata originated in the Dominican Republic, and it moved to the U.S. kind of around the ’80s and ’90s when there was a big immigration movement.”

“Everybody will be up dancing and switching partners. There will be some salsa, bachata, and probably some cumbia.”

Amy Marisavljevic, director of planning and public programs for the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, talked about how Latin Night began. “According to our census, we’re over about 15% of Latino population in Marion County. We want to make sure to include them and roll out the welcome mat for our events downtown.”

Viernes Cultural: Latin Night at Lugar Plaza has become a fixture on the cultural calendar for Indianapolis, aiming to create inclusive and enriching experiences in the Circle City. Marisavljevic said, “If you don’t know how to dance, that’s not a problem. You don’t have to dance, you can just simply enjoy the concert. It’s free and very approachable.”

A Latin jazz and salsa band will provide the music.

As far as food and beverage options, Marisavljevic said, “We will have two tonight. We will have Fresko’s and Paco’s Taqueria here, and they are both selling something a little bit different. We will also have alcoholic beverages available for sale from Just Call Me Kate Libations.”

Registration is recommended. “One of the things we love, because this is a free event and it’s a little more early in the night and early in the weekend, comparatively, it is really family-friendly. We have yard games and things like that set up for the kids,” Marisavljevic said.

News 8 first told viewers about Friday’s event on Thursday’s “Life.Style.Live!”

Latin Night at Lucas Plaza began in May. Additional nights also have been scheduled from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30 and from noon-8 p.m. Sept. 16.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this article.