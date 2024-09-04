Latino women face high, varied prevalence in domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Violence against women, specifically within the country’s Hispanic culture, is a great concern in society.

Latino women experience a high and varied prevalence of domestic or interpersonal violence according to researchers.

News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner sat down with News 8 multicultural contributor Bibi Heredia for a closer look at the challenges Latino women face in domestic violence situations and how Indianapolis answers that need.

