Latino women face high, varied prevalence in domestic violence
Indy Latino Coalition supports women experiencing domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Violence against women, specifically within the country’s Hispanic culture, is a great concern in society.
Latino women experience a high and varied prevalence of domestic or interpersonal violence according to researchers.
News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner sat down with News 8 multicultural contributor Bibi Heredia for a closer look at the challenges Latino women face in domestic violence situations and how Indianapolis answers that need.
This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.
