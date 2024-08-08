Latinos highlighted at 2024 Paris Olympic Games

PARIS (WISH) — As the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics head into their final weekend, the Games have given displays of athleticism and memorable moments. Audiences around the world have been introduced to a diverse group of athletes, each with unique stories and backgrounds that have captured global attention.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 to talk about some some of the remarkable stories, with a focus on Latino representation at this year’s Games.

Heredia highlighted the standout performances of Latino athletes at the Paris Olympics, including 20-year-old Alyssa Mendoza, the first-ever Idaho boxer to qualify for the Olympics, and the youngest member of USA Boxing to compete in Paris.

When asked about her favorite sport to watch during the Olympics, Heredia shared her personal preference, which she said was gymnastics, noting she took part in the sport when she was a child.

Heredia also shared some interesting facts about the Paris 2024 Games.