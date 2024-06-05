Learning about nation’s diverse, varied immigrant communities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Across the United States, June marks a special time of reflection and celebration for Immigrant Heritage Month.

As the nation embraces its diverse cultures in observance, communities will gather to honor the contributions immigrants have made to America.

Started a decade ago by a presidential proclamation from then-President Barack Obama, Immigrant Heritage Month serves as a call to remember and learn about the immigrant communities.

WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez joined News 8 for a conversation in an effort to understand the significance of the dedication and sheds light on its origins and significance. Asked about the notable contributions made by immigrants to the country, Jimenez highlighted an array of impacts.

An immigrant from Peru, Jiminez says Immigrant Heritage Month serves not only as a celebration, but also as an opportunity for dialogue, understanding and appreciation for the stories and journeys of people who have chosen to make America their home.