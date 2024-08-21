Lilly Endowment initiative aims to help Marion County K-12 students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Lilly Endowment has unveiled a new multiyear initiative aimed at boosting academic achievement for K-12 students in Marion County.

The initiative also seeks to enhance students’ prospects for higher education.

The Lilly Endowment initiative, offering up to $600 million in three phases for public schools in Marion County, has been touted as a significant investment in the future of local students. The initiative also will provide up to $150 million for private schools in Marion County.

Multicultural contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 on Wednesday for a discussion about the private philanthropic foundation’s initiative, and he expressed his support for it.

Eligibility for participation in the program was designed to encompass a broad range of students.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.