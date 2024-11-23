Local community hosts workshop to address migratory grief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As migration becomes an increasingly common experience for many people, a psychological phenomenon known as migratory grief often accompanies the transition.

The grief can arise from the emotional toll of leaving familiar surroundings, friends, and family behind, whether migrating within the same continent, or across oceans or other bodies of water.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 for a conversation, addressing this often-overlooked aspect of migration.

Heredia said a unique workshop is set to happen in Indianapolis Saturday. It is aimed at providing support and resources for those navigating this challenging experience.

As communities continue to grow more diverse through migration, initiatives like this play a crucial role in supporting those affected by the emotional challenges of relocating.