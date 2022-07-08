Multicultural News

Marian University hopes to help diversify engineering pipeline

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Diversifying central Indiana’s engineering workforce pipeline is taking priority at Marian University, thanks in part to donors, including a $5 million grant.

Construction on the new engineering building is happening right now. The grant is expected to provide vital support in the first five years. University representatives say they want to double the national engineering graduation rate, while also making sure the student body mirrors the US ethnic demographics.

Central Indiana has a broad diversity gap in its engineering pipeline. For the amount of career options in engineering, communities of color and women don’t fill them as often as needed.

“Indianapolis has to grow at a much swifter pace. This program is another step in the right direction,” said Marian’s Director of Strategic Growth Kenith Britt.

Marian University is building it’s new E. S. Witchger School of Engineering. A $5 million grant from the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation will fund opening costs, allowing the university to buy high tech equipment for laboratories, state-of-the-art classrooms, fabrication facilities, and more.

“It enabled us to move forward in a very aggressive way to build this pipeline of diverse talent for engineering,” said Britt.

It’s a move that University representatives say is coming at an important time. According to American Society for Engineering Education there’s a growing representation gap in engineering fields.

“We will only thrive as a community, and as a society, if we enable all people to have great jobs,” Britt said. “And that means that we need to better educate our existing student population.”

Black people make up 13 percent of the population, but only account for four percent of engineering enrollment. Hispanics are 18 percent of the population and make up 11 percent of engineering enrollment. Women account for 50 percent of the population, but only account for 21 percent of engineering enrollment, all according to the American Society for Engineering Education.

“We need to make sure that women feel empowered in these types of fields,” said Britt.