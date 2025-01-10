Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative: Martin University works to give students real-world experiences

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The goal of the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative is to connect communities in various focuses such as education, employment and health.

At Martin University, the administration is celebrating the success of the MartinWORKS academy, a program launched in 2020, that’s helping students gain real-world experience and land jobs before they even graduate.

The MartinWORKS academy partners with major organizations — including pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co., health care network Indiana University Health, and the American Red Cross — to provide students with apprenticeships.

Sydney Burt, executive director of Student Experience at Martin University, said about the academy and its students, “Through that, they’re able to access internships, apprenticeships and also direct employment opportunities, so kind of creating that talent pipeline for some of those corporate partners.”

Burt says $400,000 in grants allowed the partners to also include career coaching, mock interviews, and job matching, something the university didn’t have earlier. “Students are able to focus on initiatives as far as tailored career counseling, resume-writing workshops, and also job readiness. LinkedIn Learning and Job Ready Indy badging are two of the many things and tools that were able to expand from that grant funding.”

Burt says the academy is used by students who don’t have full-time jobs.

What’s next? “Now we’re looking in to micro-internships, and we’re looking into professional development as well,” Burt said.

Also, Martin University plans to take more strides in 2025 to help students succeed in the competitive job market and prepare them for long-term career growth. “Even if you come into Martin University, and you might not be looking for MartinWORKS, we have a little bit of something you can leave with. A workshop just to understand how to network or how to create an elevator pitch,” Burt said.

The university also received an additional $250,000 to enhance free child care for students.

