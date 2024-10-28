Mass held in honor of Filipino American History Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October marks Filipino American History Month, and Pinoys around Indianapolis came up with a way to celebrate their culture and heritage together.

About 50 Filipinos gathered for ministry, music, food, and culture at St. Peter and Paul Cathedral.

The choir was dressed in traditional clothing made out of see through pineapple fibers. It’s called Barong Tagalog for men and Filipiniana for women.

For many Filipinos, Catholic church is a big part of the culture. The music and bible readings were all in the Tagalog language. And after mass, people gather to enjoy Filipino food, which includes pandesal (bread), lumpia (Filipino eggrolls), pancit (traditional noodle dish), and kape (coffee).

“The Filipinos feel like they’re home away from home,” said Ninna Solito, a Filipino ministry coordinator. “So, whenever they get together within the church, which is an important part of Filipino culture, then we feel at home here.”

The event happens once a month. The next mass will be Nov. 22 and Dec. 22.

Solito said they get a lot of visitors. Some who drive all the way to Indianapolis so they can come together and celebrate.