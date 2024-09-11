Mattel unveils Barbie in honor of Mexican singer Juan Gabriel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mattel is introducing a new addition to its Barbie lineup, celebrating the legacy of the iconic Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

The special edition doll marks a tribute to the legendary artist, aiming to highlight and honor Latino culture through the popular toy brand.

Juan Gabriel is known far and wide for his profound impact on Latin music and is immortalized in Barbie form as part of Mattel’s ongoing commitment to showcasing diverse cultural figures.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 on Tuesday for a discussion about the doll, which is dressed in one of Juan Gabriel’s signature outfits.

Heredia said the doll is reminiscent of Gabriel’s celebrated performance at El Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico. This doll continues Mattel’s tradition of honoring Latino heritage, following previous releases such as dolls modeled after Celia Cruz and María Félix.

The release of the Juan Gabriel Barbie coincided with the eighth anniversary of the artist’s death on Aug. 28, 2016.