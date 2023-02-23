Multicultural News

Meijer starts showcasing artists’ work for Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black History Month is a launching point for a new Meijer initiative. Two Indiana artists are helping roll the first in a series of plans to bring more culturally inspired artwork to Meijer stores around the mid-west.

Hundreds of artists submitted their work to be included in the Meijer Black History month display. Out of the three selected, two artists are from Indianapolis. Their merchandise is featured all month long in all of Meijer’s 290-plus stores. It’s an important step to highlight underrepresented talent.

This is a shopping experience many might enjoy, or at least that’s the hope for Indianapolis-based artists Dana Powell-Smith and Shaunte Lewis.

Powell-Smith said, “I put names of Black people in history on mine, my work, because Black history is — I should open my jacket (and show my T-shirt) — Black History Month is not just for one month it’s all year around.”

They’ve created this culturally inspired work, but each has different answer for why they do this work.

“My artwork is all about empowering women. Specifically Black women. Giving them the strength to go on. Looking at positive images that represent themselves. Something that we don’t see all the time,” Lewis said.

Down the isles in Meijer for a limited time, customers can choose out of diversity in selection just as loud as the messages relayed on the various pieces.

Store director Lonnie Jackson said, “It’s definitely something to see you. It definitely supports the local artists and support our community.”

Meijer pushed out this plan to showcase the diversity in surrounding communities. While giving a diverse pool of creatives a platform to showcase their work locally, but make it even more far-reaching. Of the local sales, five percent will go toward the Indianapolis Urban League.

“We look at the diversity within our community. And I think within our community we have underrepresented talent,” Jackson said.

Powell-Smith’s grandmother was a Harlem Muralist during a time when controversy followed such a move. Today she stands on the legacy of that.

“My art represents all of us as Black people. I’m hoping that people will look at my art and see themselves,” Powell-Smith said.

Lewis only started pursing art full-time in 2021, and while she’s made her rounds locally, this opportunity is big.

“When I first started, I was so nervous to put myself out there. As an artist. And to know that people enjoy my work as much as I do it makes me feel great,” Lewis said.

It’s a privilege; they say to do this work, representing artists, Black artists and female artists. While holding on to the hope, it’ll inspire other companies to branch out in a similar fashion.

Meijer will roll out similar artist experience, next up they’ll spotlight women’s history, pride and Hispanic heritage.