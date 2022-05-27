Multicultural News

Melanin in May Festival welcomes, artists, vendors entertainment to Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Melanin in May Festival is set to take over Indy’s far east side. Saturday’s events will welcome visitors to enjoy more than 120 black-owned vendors, artists, and food trucks. And fun isn’t the only thing it’ll help bring to the community.

“It’s a giant festival for Black, brown, light skinned and everything in between that’s beautiful,” said music artist Jacob Alexander.

That’s an short explanation of what you’ll find at the Melanin in May festival. For years, the organizer Dominic Dorsey has held smaller events spotlighting black entrepreneurs and creatives.

“Just the thought that we don’t need a particular season to celebrate Blackness. We don’t need a particular season to exhibit Black joy or unapologetic Blackness,” Dorsey said.

But for this one, they’ve taken it up quite a few notches. Saturday’s festival will last from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., and stretches across all corners of the CAFE parking lot.

“I want to make sure we’re doing it in a place where we can highlight CAFE and the work they are doing in the community — the resources that they provide,” said Dorsey.

There will be an Afrocentric art walk, plus 125 Black-owned vendors and chefs competing in the food truck battle royale.

“Support Black-owned business, support Black-owned businesses,” said Tonya Coleman. Coleman goes by Chef TLC, and she’ll be ready with her business, Faith the Food Bus.

“It just feels good to be having my own. My own. Working not for others, but working for self,” she said.

There will also be live music. Alexander will share the stage will multiple artists. With artists eager to get back in front of crowds, he expects the energy to be “lit”.

“To have those people out there dancing with you, turning up with you with smiles on your faces”, he said.

Dorsey says this is a moment to enjoy Black culture, but an event for all.

“It’s gonna be a movie. It’s gonna be an event,” said Dorsey.