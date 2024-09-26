Metta World Peace talks about mental health at Indianapolis high school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former NBA player Metta World Peace and other panelists on Thursday participated in the Circle City Classic’s mental health panel discussion.

The nonprofit Indiana Black Expo‘s Circle City Classic, in its 40th year, will conclude Saturday with a parade and football game.

The former Indiana Pacers player once known as Ron Artest shared his personal mental health journey and the importance of removing the stigma around seeking help. “It’s been going on before us, during our time here, and after us so it’s the opportunity to give tools, some encouragement and some support.”

Thursday’s event was billed as the first time World Peace has spoken about mental health in Indiana. He says he was particularly happy to talk to youths at Warren Central High School as they navigate changes in their lives. “It’s good to be back here, especially in Indiana, to talk about the stigmas with mental health, especially when you’re trying to become a professional, exit high school or college. What’s next?”

Cara Holdsclaw, the chief operating officer of Indiana Black Expo (IBE), says, after receiving good feedback regarding talking about mental health during IBE’s Summer Celebration in June, organizers of the Circle City Classic thought continuing the discussion was important. “We want to make sure that people know it’s OK to ask for help if they know something might not be right, and to be able to seek the help that you may need, or be able to see that somebody else in your family or friends need help as well,” Holdsclaw said.

As Masimba Taylor, the principal of Warren Central High School, sees it, the mental health discussion with students was very needed. “They always bring up mental health, and so the fact that the young people are talking about it, the fact that they’re asking for more information, and asking for help, so if we can provide even just a small bit or the opportunity to hear from professionals, then it’s everything.”

Student and football player Madden Beriault says listening to a former professional athlete tell his story and give advice is a great way for him to better his own mental health as he navigates school and sports. “Being a student-athlete is a lot of different things on your plate and a lot of different stresses from a lot of different angles, so hopefully learn how to cope with different types of stress.”

While some people may not have the resources to get the mental health support they need, World Peace — also known as Metta Sandiford-Artest — says it’s important to continue to believe in yourself even when the journey gets rough. “Practice breathing. Practice meditation. Make sure you stay spiritual and remember your core values and keep your families first. But, I also believe in collaborating with others across the board. Sometimes it’s hard to go through things on your own.”

