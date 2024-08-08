Search
Minority Business Week highlights ‘Day of Hope’

Multicultural Spotlight | Indiana Minority Business Week set to begin

by: Dakarai Turner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The annual Innopower Minority Business Week at the Rally Business Conference is set to feature a blend of business innovation and community service through its “Day of Hope” event.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 to discuss the collaborative effort between community members and business leaders.

Ekiyor detailed various roles for volunteers to pursue, including distributing essential items like shoes, mentoring, and providing educational resources.

Ekiyor also shared his emotional connection to the cause, emphasizing the impact that acts of kindness can have on the lives of children in need.

