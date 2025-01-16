MLK Day of Youth Service will use King’s words and teachings to inspire students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madam Walker Legacy Center and Seeds of Caring are teaming up to offer Indy-area kids and their parents the opportunity to take part in activities inspired by the words and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The MLK Day of Youth Service is Monday, Jan. 20, at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis. It’s part of the center’s 43rd Annual MLK Day of Celebration.

Kristian Little Stricklen, president of the Madam Walker Legacy Center, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to talk about the event and how young people can still get involved.

“It’s our way of uplifting and celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King,” Little Strikclen explained. “Two years ago, we partnered with Seeds of Caring. (It’s) a way to really be able to meet kids where they are, make sure they know who Martin Luther King Jr. was, and give them an opportunity through art and play to be able to express how they would make our world a better place int he same way that Martin did during his life.”

The MLK Day of Youth Service will also have a guest speaker: Caroline A. Wanga, the president and CEO of Essence Ventures.

“That’s our way, through a one-on-one conversation with her, of being able to share, ‘Hey, here’s where we are today. This is what the world looks like today,’ and give us some words of encouragement so that we can all go out and continue to move (King’s) legacy forward,” Little Stricklen explained.

Registration for the MLK Day of Youth Service is now closed because the event is full.

Tickets are still available for the MLK Day of Celebration at the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

Click here to get tickets or learn more about the event.