More than 1 in 5 people in US speak a language other than English at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A report from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that 21.7% of the population speaks a language other than English at home.

The statistic underscores the significance of learning a second language. WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez joined News 8 for a discussion, shedding light on the matter. Jimenez is multilingual, speaking Spanish, English and French.

The conversation on News 8 centered around the reasons it is crucial to learn a second language.

Jimenez said the earlier a person starts the better.

