Mozel Sanders Foundation prepares Thanksgiving meals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Volunteers for the Mozel Sanders Foundation‘s annual Thanksgiving dinner event are packing up boxes and getting the food ready for the community.

It’s an assembly line of generosity at P30, a co-working space and one of the kitchens the organization is using, as dozens of volunteers are packing containers, cooking, and plating 500 meals. All to make sure that no one in Indianapolis goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

“We’re cooking the dressing, we’re cooking some green beans, and we’re also cooking some chicken,” said Stephen Sanders, CEO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation has served meals for over 50 years, and they’re on track to feed 10,000 people across central Indiana.

Sanders said no more volunteers at the kitchen or satellite locations are needed.

“Thank you Indiana, we are full,” Sanders said. “You guys always show up and show out for us, and we are excited for tomorrow.”

Secretary of State Diego Morales joined volunteers at P30 to help kick off the preparations. Morales also volunteered last year.

“I’m so proud of the work that Mozel Sanders do every year,” Morales said. “Last year, I was so honored to be cooking and trying make sure that we can get all of the meals ready for Thanksgiving. This year, we’re excited to be back.”

As Morales sees it, Thanksgiving is a time for the community to appreciate each other and take the time to give back.

“Here, when we celebrate for us, it’s a time to reflect to pause and give thanks to all the blessings that we get,” Morales said.

Starting 9 a.m. Thursday, people can pick up their meals at one of the 17 satellite locations.

Those whop prefer to sit down and enjoy their meal can go to Tabernacle Presbyterian Church on East 34th Street.

“Come at 10 and 12, or between 10 and 12,” Sanders said.

Locations where you can pick up meals on Thanksgiving Day. Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The organization asks that no one calls to reserve or have meals delivered. Tabernacle Presbyterian Church is the only location where you can have a sit-down meal.

Augusta Church – 3445 W. 71st St.

Christ Community Church – 2122 N. Keystone Ave.

Fall Creek Church – 380 Fall Creek Pkwy.

First Baptist Church – 880 W. 28th St.

First Christian Church – 1145 E. Washington St.

Friendship Baptist Church – 1301 N. Goodlet Ave.

Greater St James – 3101 E. Raymond St.

Jesus House – 3402 N. Schofield Ave.

Kingsley Terrace – 2103 E. 30th St.

Mt Olive – 1003 W. 16th St.

Mt. Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church – 709 N. Belmont Ave.

Mt Zion – 3500 Graceland Ave.

Resurrection Church – 2502 E. 38th St.

Roberts Park UMC – 401 N. Delaware St.

Tabernacle Presbyterian Church – 418 E. 34th St.

Trinity Missionary Baptist Church – 3170 Baltimore Ave.

25 Baptist Church – 525 W. 25th St.

For those looking to contribute, the Mozel Sanders foundation offers several ways to get involved. Donations can be made online at mozelsanders.org, via text by sending “Mozel” to 53555, through Cash App using $MozelSanders, or by calling 317-636-7985. A $20 donation can feed a family of four.

WISH-TV is proud to partner with the Mozel Sanders Foundation to support its mission. For more information, visit mozelsanders.org.