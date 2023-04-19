Multicultural Media Producer Program launches at WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Working to expand newsroom diversity is part of ongoing work at WISH-TV.

The Multicultural Media Producing Program launched Wednesday with the plan of expanding coverage for communities traditionally ignored.

The first cohort, a one-year certificate program, was designed to get underway in the fall at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis. In addition to classroom learning, students in the program will undergo rigorous training in the WISH-TV studios.

Financial services company JPMorgan Chase & Co., building on its $30 billion racial equity commitment, has partnered with WISH-TV for the work.

The stage, or, in this case, the office, is set and ready to welcome in the first Multicultural Media Producing Program cohort. Stephanie Gostomski with JPMorgan Chase said, “For far too long, there have been communities that people have systemically left out, so when we come to market, we bring the full force of the firm with us.”

Gostomski added, “I think it’s very exciting that this program is being launched right here in Indianapolis.”

WISH-TV has been leading the charge in the market to expand coverage of issues impacting diverse and marginalized communities, and the media producing program will expand the station’s work, helping train students to eventually fill media producer positions around the country.

Amanda Owen-Pride with Ivy Tech said, “As we are considering the landscape of the environment today,, we are really particularly interested in bringing more diverse individuals into the leadership rolls across America.”

The program was made possible through a partnership with the DuJuan & Tina McCoy Foundation, WISH-TV parent Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, and JPMorgan Chase, whose $150,000 investment will help launch the first cohort. Students in the program will learn how newscasts are written, produced and broadcasted.

The program has gained the attention of the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation, and CBS News and stations have supported the effort.

Training will be open to students from all background with a focus on increasing the number of qualified people who can produce and influence news coverage. Students will complete nine courses, and wrap up with a 16-week internship at WISH-TV.

Students interested must be spring high school graduates applying to Ivy Tech, or current Ivy Tech students with completed documents with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.