MULTICULTURAL MEDIA PRODUCING PROGRAM GRADUATES THIRD COHORT OF BROADCAST TV NEWS PRODUCERS

INDIANAPOLIS – December 16, 2024 – Erika Facey, Program Manager, and Adam Krent, Program Dean, of the Multicultural Media Producing Program (MMPP) announced the graduation of 15 students from the fall semester. This increases our total graduates to 51 in three semesters.

MMPP is a free program founded in 2022 by DuJuan A. McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation, to create a training pipeline of newsroom producers for America’s TV stations. Each graduate is trained and ready to hire to produce high-quality local newscasts throughout the country.

“I am thrilled about the continued success of MMPP and look forward to its continuation for years to come,” said McCoy. “The program introduces the fascinating world of TV News to the next generation of workers and creates opportunities for multicultural and diverse individuals.”

“It’s the WOW factor of learning inside the WISH-TV studios that students really appreciate,” said Facey, News Brand and Content Manager at WISH-TV.

“The best thing about MMPP is seeing students get their first job in broadcast journalism after graduation,” said Krent, Executive Producer at WISH-TV.

“It’s a fantastic experience and a great way to get your foot in the door in this industry,” said Dominic Cantanzarite, an MMPP Graduate and current newscast producer at WISH-TV. “I joined the class not knowing what I wanted to do for a career, now I have skills that are transferable anywhere I go in the country. I am truly thankful for this program.”

Congratulations to the December 2024 graduates:

*Adriana Ojeda

*Alan Holtz

*Alexis Howell

*Autumn Carter

*Faith Delp

*Isaiah Fairrow

*Jacob Rodgers

*Jayla Wilson

*Kendall Pierson

*Keyaisha Sandifer

*Logan McInnes

*Mya Thomas

*Patience Odele

*Trinity Cunningham

*Yana Amaonwu

For more information, visit www.multiculturalproducers.com. Applications for next semester are now open.