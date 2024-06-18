Multicultural Spotlight | Bachata dance of the Latino community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Originating from the Dominican Republic, bachata has emerged as a vibrant celebration of culture that resonates in the Latino community around the world.

It is defined by its rhythms and dance moves and has evolved from its roots in the mid-20th century to become a beloved music genre.

WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez joined News 8 for a conversation about bachata.

Jimenez discussed Aventura, a renowned bachata band known for their prolific contributions to the genre.

The band has a show in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 8.

Jimenez showed News 8’s Dakarai Turner how to bachata — it wasn’t the greatest showing.