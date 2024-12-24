41°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
41° Indianapolis

Multicultural Spotlight: Celebrating Las Posadas

Exploring the traditions of Las Posadas

by: Autumn Carter
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Christmas celebrations kick off, one tradition that holds a special place in the hearts of many in the Latino community is Las Posadas.

Multicultural contributor Bibi Heredia to uncover the origins of Las Posadas and why it remains so meaningful — not just here in Indianapolis but around the world.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy Christmas Caroling Big Band...
Entertainment /
Heartbreak as historic wedding venue...
I-Team 8 /
Health Spotlight: Banishing phantom pain
Health Spotlight /
New elementary school could open...
Education /
Pagano references Brownsburg football when...
Indianapolis Colts /
The Colts player Chuck Pagano...
Indianapolis Colts /
Indianapolis Hanukkah festivities to celebrate...
Multicultural News /
Colts players reflect on their...
Indianapolis Colts /