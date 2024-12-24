Multicultural Spotlight: Celebrating Las Posadas
Exploring the traditions of Las Posadas
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Christmas celebrations kick off, one tradition that holds a special place in the hearts of many in the Latino community is Las Posadas.
Multicultural contributor Bibi Heredia to uncover the origins of Las Posadas and why it remains so meaningful — not just here in Indianapolis but around the world.
