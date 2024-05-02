Multicultural Spotlight | Is there an opportunity to help overcome poverty?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Poverty continues to be a major issue faced by people all over the United States.

In Indianapolis, approximately 1 in 6 people live in poverty, according to the most recently available numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. Specifically, the numbers, collected from 2023 population estimates, show 15.9% of the people in Indianapolis live in poverty; that amounts to about 132,000 people.

A key question about the issue: Is there an opportunity to help overcome poverty to some extent?

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor discussed the issue on News 8.