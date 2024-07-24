Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Multicultural Spotlight | Marion County’s changing demographics

Marion County majority non-white since 2020

by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County, Indiana’s largest and most populous county, crossed a demographic milestone, becoming majority non-white between 2020 and 2023, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data.

During this period, the county also experienced a shift in its population demographics, recording a net loss of approximately 8,000 residents, according to the data.

The county saw gains of about 7,000 Black residents, 5,000 Hispanic residents, and 3,900 Asian residents, while also noting a decrease of nearly 200 Native American residents.

To dive deeper into the implications of these changes, News 8 contributor Emil Ekiyor unpacked the significance of Marion County’s evolving demographics.

Previous coverage

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘I don’t know how they...
News /
New cameras will catch speeders...
I-Team 8 /
Olympic Gold Medalist Brooke Bennett...
All Indiana /
Party with the Swifties at...
All Indiana /
Jon Ryan talks about “Gut...
All Indiana /
New evidence means freedom for...
National News /
Report: James Johnson returning to...
Indiana Pacers /
WISH-TV announces debate in Indiana...
News /