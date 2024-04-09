Multicultural Spotlight: National Minority Health Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1915, Booker T. Washington — born into slavery before becoming a very influential American author, educator and proponent of African-American businesses — established National Negro Health Week, now called National Minority Health Month, as a way to build awareness about the health disparities among racial and ethnic minorities.

It is still celebrated every April and encourages everyone to take action to end inequities.

News 8 contributor Gloria Jimenez told News 8 that the theme of this year’s monthlong recognition is “be the source for better health.”

“I think the theme is connected to immigrants that are coming, and refugees, and marginalized groups here in America to understand the differences and barriers we have in the healthcare system,” said Jimenez.

She described the recognition as including “institutions, the community (and) government.

“We have to start changing a lot of our policies and procedures to be more inclusive,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez spoke specifically about the issues that cause health disparities in the Latino community.

“Socioeconomic factors are first,” she said.

According to the National Parks Service, which manages the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy, Va., Washington’s state of birth, said National Negro Health Week was managed by an oversight committee at Tuskegee Institute.

It was created with two objectives: to provide suggestions for local committees and to move people into clean-up, educational, and specific hygienic and clinical services for sanitary improvement of the community.