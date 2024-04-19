Multicultural Spotlight on Indianapolis police curfew crackdown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, city leaders and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced they would be enforcing the statewide curfew law to crack down on violence following a mass shooting downtown.

Seven juveniles were shot and sent to hospitals as a result of the shooting. IMPD later arrested a 17-year-old for his role in the mass shooting.

Officials claimed the enforcement of the existing curfew law was an effort to keep minors off the streets during the late-night hours, and ultimately help curb crime committed by kids. Under the enforcement, any kids found breaking the curfew will be given back to their parents or guardians. If that person can’t be found or contacted for some reason, the kids will be taken to the juvenile detention center

However, it begs a question that has long eluded policy makers: How did we get here?

News 8 contributor Emil Ekiyor gave his thoughts on Friday’s News 8 at 5 p.m.