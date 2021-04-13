Multicultural News

Muslim Task Force of Indiana works to address pandemic, social justice as Ramadan begins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Muslim community is expanding its reach when it comes to tackling the pandemic and other social issues in connection with the Muslim Task Force.

The Muslim Task Force of Indiana has been around since the beginning of the pandemic. But in the last few months, this growing team has done a lot more. And while we see a light at the end of the tunnel, organizers say this work is just beginning.

At sundown, Muslims around the world begin Ramadan.

“Muslims in the community get together in congregations to break their affairs, especially during sundown, and little to no Muslims had the opportunity last year,” said volunteer Mayesha Awal.

It’s a month of fasting with the goal of building empathy while also praying that God, whichever you serve, answers prayers. For people of all faiths, lifting the pandemic will be at the top of the list.

“The task of the Muslim Task Force has not finished yet. Now we are moving to the phase of creating awareness and playing our part as the Muslim community in reducing the spread of the pandemic,” said task force founder Imam Ahmed Alamine.

When Alamine started the task force at the start of the pandemic, the plan was to implement measures to address food and economic insecurity. Eventually the need grew, forcing the task force to expand, bringing others with a mind for service on board.

“It is critical for people to understand and trust the person who are conveying the message,” said volunteer Eyas Raddad.

But the work of service is extending past the pandemic, now also addressing issues around civic engagement, and economic, social and racial justice. The pandemic has opened up space for more conversations and action.

“Social justice issues is not a Black problem; it’s not a brown problem; it’s a social problem, period,” Raddad said.

And when it comes to beating the pandemic, the entire society also has to work together.

“I believe that Ramadan is the month in which God will answer all the prayers,” said Alamine.