Multicultural News

NAACP pushes to address cultural insensitivity in schools after blackface incident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis NAACP wants to sit down with Center Grove Community School Corporation leaders to address concerns over cultural insensitivity. This move comes a little over a month after a photo of a student in blackface began circulating online.

The NAACP shared with News 8 the letter sent to the district superintendent. Included in the letter were other plans to file a report with the U.S. Department of Education and Civil Rights. NAACP representatives said there are current laws in place requiring schools to address cultural competency, but said those requirements aren’t always met.

“We’re hoping to engage in dialogue. The school board — looking to engage them to determine what they are doing specifically about this incident,” said NAACP President Ivan Douglas-Hicks.

At the time of the blackface photo being shared, the district responded, in part saying: “We all must recognize the impact our words, photos, and actions can have on others. As a school community, we must all work together to unite and not divide.”

But Douglas-Hicks said the statement isn’t enough.

“There’s a difference between a reaction and a response. The reaction causes you to employ your public relations,” he said.

A letter sent to the district superintendent asked specifically for “details concerning current and future efforts to ensure that both students and staff are working toward greater cultural intelligence and standard of civility.”

Douglas-Hicks said this incident doesn’t stand alone, but it’s a sounding board to spread awareness about a broader concern across the state — such as an incident where a student in a Hamilton County student claimed others used the “n-word” against her during a virtual class or an incident at a private school in Indianapolis where a student said a photo of cotton was sent to them.

The NAACP says it is holding its general body meeting later this week where they hope to talk to school leaders.

News 8 is waiting to hear back from district leaders.