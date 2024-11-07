New administrations in Indiana, White House raise fears in LGBTQ+ community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are concerned about potential future legal changes in Indiana and nationwide as Republican administrations take office in the new year.

News 8 on Wednesday spoke to a transgender man living in central Indiana who was scared that the changes in leadership from Tuesday’s election could bring new dangers.

“It’s mostly fear,” Jodi Alexander said. “But, it’s the fear of how people are acting.”

He fears that new administrations in the Indiana governor’s office and the White House could mean he needs to flee the state. “I’ve got my passport ready to go and I am looking at some other places out of the country where I may potentially have to move to.”

For Alexander, one of his biggest concerns is losing access to gender-affirming health care while living in Indiana or anywhere else in the United States.

“For me, it would mean not getting my testosterone or having to get it elsewhere, and I am presurgery, so I have not had any of my gender-affirming surgeries yet, and so that means I would be paying out of pocket for them, or I would have to travel somewhere else to get them if I could even get them at all.”

Chris Paulsen, the chief executive officer of the Indiana Youth Group, said a heightened sense of fear and stress arose as election results were announced. “People are feeling heartbroken and scared and worried about where the country is going, and specifically where our state is going. They all are reaching out for support, but we have mental health counselors available for them to talk to.”

Alexander said he knows not everyone will understand his life. All he asks is that he is treated with respect and dignity. “I honestly don’t care if people agree. I just want to be left alone. My biggest ask is that you just leave us alone.”

Alexander said he started his journey to transition in his 30s but stands with the youths facing barriers to gender-affirming care. He said those decisions are not made lightly and should remain between parents, doctors, and transgender youths.

