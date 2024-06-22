New app supports and elevates minority-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new app called Indy Biz Pass has set a precedent for supporting and promoting minority-owned businesses in Indianapolis.

The innovative network uses technology to leverage Indianapolis’ collaborative economic environment.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor, CEO of InnoPower, introduced Indy Biz Pass. He highlighted its role in enhancing connectivity and resources for minority-owned businesses.

“By joining Indy Biz Pass, organizations ensure improved access to support networks and essential resources vital for business growth,” Ekiyor said.

The concept for Indy Biz Pass was inspired by the 2020 J.P. Morgan Chase research findings on Indianapolis, which identified challenges facing business owners of color.

