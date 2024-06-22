Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

New app supports and elevates minority-owned businesses

New app supports and elevates minority-owned businesses

by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new app called Indy Biz Pass has set a precedent for supporting and promoting minority-owned businesses in Indianapolis.

The innovative network uses technology to leverage Indianapolis’ collaborative economic environment.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor, CEO of InnoPower, introduced Indy Biz Pass. He highlighted its role in enhancing connectivity and resources for minority-owned businesses.

“By joining Indy Biz Pass, organizations ensure improved access to support networks and essential resources vital for business growth,” Ekiyor said.

The concept for Indy Biz Pass was inspired by the 2020 J.P. Morgan Chase research findings on Indianapolis, which identified challenges facing business owners of color.

You can learn more about Indy Bizz Pass by clicking this link.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Owner of LGBTQ+ bar disagrees...
I-Team 8 /
First responders: Intense heat can...
Local News /
Breaking Barriers: Black luminaries in...
Celebrating Moments /
Strategists: Parties will campaign on...
All Indiana Politics /
Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old...
Indiana News /
Health worker is 6th official...
Political News /
Milton “Lil Rel” Howery to...
All Indiana /
8 Marion County jail employees...
Crime Watch 8 /