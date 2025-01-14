New immigration court in Indianapolis aims to ease backlog, cut commutes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new immigration court is set to open in downtown Indianapolis later this month.

It’s to help offset the growing number of cases at the Chicago location.

The new immigration court of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review is scheduled to open its doors Jan. 27. Immigration advocates say it’ll help meet the increasing needs of immigrants and refugees who call the area home.

Maria Yuquilima, marketing and communications manager at nonprofit Immigrant Welcome Center in Indianapolis, said Monday, “We’re happy about it. We are very happy for our clients because it cuts down their commute times from Chicago, and also for our local attorneys also because they have to commute to Chicago, too, because hearings aren’t virtual.”

The new immigration court will be inside the Minton-Capehart Federal Building at 575 N. Pennsylvania St. It will feature seven immigration judges. The court will handle a variety of cases, including asylum claims and removal proceedings.

Yuquilima said, “It only made sense to have an immigration court here, so that way the backlog in Chicago can get cut down, the processing times can get cut down, and it’s just a faster process for everybody.”

Yuquilimia says the average immigration case can take five to seven years. Now, it may be two to three. For some refugees and immigrants, having the office closer means a shorter wait time, but it will also mean work permits will expire earlier. That can be a scary reality. “A sentiment they feel is fear that they won’t be able to use that work permit, and their cases will be going faster, so a lesser amount of time here in the United States. Depending on how strong or not strong their case is, it could go either way for them.”

People can access information online about whether hearings and cases has been switched to the new location.

“That’s exciting to have individuals really take advantage of that now that their court is in their hometown, where they’re residing. That’s just something that we’ve really been pushing and really leaning into their local nonprofits who offer legal services or resources. Whether it’s legal advice or information, it’s really just important to have that information before and after their first and last case.”

Yuquilima says the best ways to back the efforts of advocacy groups and other community partners are to donate time or funds to those on the frontline.