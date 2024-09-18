New Indiana apprenticeship initiative opens doors for high school students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new employer-led initiative announced this week aims to open doors for tens of thousands of Indiana high school students by providing apprenticeship opportunities in four key industries.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner for a discussion about the intiative.

The program, known as the Indiana Apprenticeship Pathway, is designed to connect students with hands-on training and experience in sectors crucial to the state’s economy.

The four primary pathways targeted by the initiative include banking, healthcare, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.

Employers participating in the program will cover the majority of costs associated with these apprenticeships. Ekiyor said that will help employers better recruit for their industries.