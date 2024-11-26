New initiative that empowers construction entrepreneurs open for applications

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two prominent organizations have partnered to support local construction entrepreneurs with the launch of a new business development program designed to help minority, veteran, and women-owned businesses secure larger construction contracts in Indianapolis.

The “Empowering Diverse Contractors for Growth & Success” program is now open for registration, providing local entrepreneurs with the opportunity to grow and scale their businesses within the construction sector.

Minorities, veterans, and women have historically faced significant challenges in securing substantial construction contracts in Indianapolis. This new initiative, funded by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s (IEDC) Community Collaboration Fund, aims to address these disparities by offering essential resources and guidance to underrepresented businesses in the construction industry.

A key figure in this initiative is Akilah Darden, the founder of The Darden Group LLC. Launched in January 2020, the company was created with the mission of promoting diversity in the construction industry. The Darden Group provides executive construction management services, helping leadership teams with strategy, processes, and the management of large, complex commercial projects.

Having experienced the challenges within the industry firsthand, Darden took it upon herself to acquire the necessary skills for construction management and later developed a Management Masterclass to help cultivate talent. She also emphasizes the importance of mentorship, particularly for local youth, to inspire the next generation of leaders in construction.

This new program represents a major step toward fostering inclusivity and growth in Indianapolis’ construction landscape.

Entrepreneurs who wish to participate can register online for an information session or submit their application for the “Empowering Diverse Contractors for Growth & Success” program.

Introductory Zoom Meetings:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Link to apply: https://accelerate100plus.com/ccf/