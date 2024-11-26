30°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
30° Indianapolis

New initiative that empowers construction entrepreneurs open for applications

(WISH Photo, File)
(WISH Photo, File)
by: Brittany Noble
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two prominent organizations have partnered to support local construction entrepreneurs with the launch of a new business development program designed to help minority, veteran, and women-owned businesses secure larger construction contracts in Indianapolis.

The “Empowering Diverse Contractors for Growth & Success” program is now open for registration, providing local entrepreneurs with the opportunity to grow and scale their businesses within the construction sector.

Minorities, veterans, and women have historically faced significant challenges in securing substantial construction contracts in Indianapolis. This new initiative, funded by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s (IEDC) Community Collaboration Fund, aims to address these disparities by offering essential resources and guidance to underrepresented businesses in the construction industry.

A key figure in this initiative is Akilah Darden, the founder of The Darden Group LLC. Launched in January 2020, the company was created with the mission of promoting diversity in the construction industry. The Darden Group provides executive construction management services, helping leadership teams with strategy, processes, and the management of large, complex commercial projects.

Having experienced the challenges within the industry firsthand, Darden took it upon herself to acquire the necessary skills for construction management and later developed a Management Masterclass to help cultivate talent. She also emphasizes the importance of mentorship, particularly for local youth, to inspire the next generation of leaders in construction.

This new program represents a major step toward fostering inclusivity and growth in Indianapolis’ construction landscape.

Entrepreneurs who wish to participate can register online for an information session or submit their application for the “Empowering Diverse Contractors for Growth & Success” program.

Introductory Zoom Meetings:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Link to apply: https://accelerate100plus.com/ccf/

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Southern Indiana wins 87-77 over...
News /
Classes canceled at all Noblesville...
Education /
Walmart rolls back DEI programs...
News /
Most Asian shares drop on...
Business /
Target struggles as Walmart thrives...
Business /
Coca-Cola relaunches Barrilitos, sparking holiday...
Multicultural News /
Haliburton scores 34, delivers key...
Indiana Pacers /
Paul Zilinskas scores 32 as...
College Basketball /