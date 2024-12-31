Indianapolis rings in New Year with diverse celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From Latin rhythms to Bollywood beats, Indianapolis is showcasing its diversity with New Year’s Eve events for all ages.

Celebrations like the New Year’s Eve Latin Bash at Latin Expressions Dance Company feature salsa, bachata, and nightclub cha-cha.

“All people from all walks of life, ages, races, sexual orientation, it’s one of those things where anyone can feel welcome. That’s the best part about the Latin community. We can come together for a common cause,” Kyle Culmann, director at Latin Expressions Dance Company, said.

Culmann said the event includes lots of good food, a midnight countdown, a champagne toast, and music.

“Empanadas – both beef and vegetarian – and the music will be played by DJ Mambo Sound, and we’ll do that from 9 p.m. until about 2 a.m.,” Culmann said.

The Latin Bash is open to all ages, tickets are available at the door. Whether you are a seasoned salsa dancer or have two left feet, people of all skill levels are welcome.

“We’ll have plenty of people who are here to help teach us the basic steps. The scene is very welcoming so when newcomers come along, they like to show people the steps, get them out on the dance floor, and have a good time,” Culmann said.

The Bollywood Dhamaka, a now sold-out event a the Spotlight Grand Ballroom & Royal Ballroom hosted by Midwest Showmakerz, is another family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration. It gives participants the opportunity to experience Indian culture.

“Tonight’s event is going to be full of music, full of dance. We’re going to celebrate New Year’s with a big bang,” Sam Katoch, co-owner of MidWest Showmakerz, said.

The event features traditional Indian food, a light show, and a ball drop at midnight.

“We’ll have chicken biryani , chicken tikka masala, naan bread. We’ll have everything,” Katoch said.

Other New Year’s Eve events include a ball drop at the Indiana State Museum at 8:30 p.m., GANGGANG’S MELT NYE Dance Party, and a celebration and rooftop toast at Hotel Indy.